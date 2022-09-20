Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): An Israeli citizen, who was severely injured in a bike accident, has been airlifted for treatment at a private hospital in Chandigarh from Kullu on Monday. Official sources said that 26-year-old Eld Karesh, a resident of Israel, suffered a road accident on September 18 recently near Banala on Chandigarh Manali Fourlane.

They further revealed that his motorcycle collided with a jeep near Banala, leaving him seriously injured. After being informed by locals, police rushed him to Kullu Hospital for treatment. But since then there has been no improvement in his condition, officials said.

" Then the Israeli embassy was informed about his condition by the district administration. His relatives were also informed through the Embassy and after receiving their consent, it was decided to airlift him to Chandigarh for further treatment," officials said.

Kullu Hospital's CMO Dr. Sushil Chandra Sharma said that "the Israeli citizen has been airlifted to a private hospital in Chandigarh for further treatment." Meanwhile, police have registered a case regarding the accident and started an investigation.