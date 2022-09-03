Nahan: A headmaster in the Nahan area of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district has made a 20 feet ink pen equipped with a sound recorder and a CCTV camera. Sanjeev Attri, the headmaster at Government High School, Naurangabad, Dhaulakuan, claimed that the mega ink pen is the world's largest. The 20 feet long pen weighing 42 kg is not just a showpiece, it will also have ink and it will also work, he said.

The pen is all set to be dedicated to the children at Attri's school on Saturday where Nahan MLA Dr Rajiv Bindal will launch the pen. Explaining the mechanism of the pen, Attri said that the pen is equipped with a sound sensor by which a teacher can record a lecture and send it to the school management through a mobile phone when he is on leave.

Also read: Udupi girl enters India Book of Records for mirror writing

A CCTV camera has also been installed in the pen whose control will be with the school management, which can keep an eye on the school affairs and will also prove to be helpful in the security of the school. Attri said that the pen also has an alarm for prayers and an in-built audio player and can be charged with solar power. The pen has been made by Attri from wood and iron, which cost him Rs 45,000. He made this pen with the help of six teachers.

The pen has three parts-top lid, the middle trunk and the nib. The nib and shank of the pen are about two-and-a-half feet long. There is a provision for filling ink inside the pen reaching the nib through a pipe. Pertinently, in Naurangabad, headmaster Atri has pioneered the making of a mini-cinema house at a school in Nahan through which children can be educated and enlightened by showing short films to the students at the school located in an inaccessible and Gujjar-dominated area.

The innovations are also attracting students to the school reflected by rising enrollment. Last year the number of children in this school was 64, which has increased to 115 this year. Earlier, a mega pen was made at the school by Hyderabad resident Acharya Makunuri Srinivasa, which has also been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. This ball pen was 18 feet long, weighing 37.23 kg.