Shimla: Officials from the excise and taxation department conducted raids on Adani Wilmar warehouses for suspected tax evasion on Wednesday. Now, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi hinted that his ministry will keep an eye on Controlled Atmosphere (CAs) stores in Himachal Pradesh. These CA stores are run by the Adani company for preserving apples purchased from the growers

The horticulture department of the Himachal government will conduct checking on the grading, weight, and colour determination of apples and whether other standards are being followed or not at the CA stores. Complaints have been pouring in from the growers that they are not allowed to go inside the CA store after handing over the products to the company.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi while talking to reporters said, "Apple growers are not allowed to go inside the CA stores after handing over their products. They didn't know what was happening inside. Whether the company was following the standard checking procedures or not, the apple growers did not know about that." "Now, we will visit CA stores to get firsthand knowledge about the quality checking of apples. We will see whether their colour grading meter has been functional or not, weighing machine was working properly or not and others," the minister said.

The company has set up three CA stores at Bithal, Rohru and Sainj in Rampur of the state. Apple orchard owners often complained that they were not allowed to enter the CA store after selling their produce to the company. On several occasions, apples were rejected not knowing the cause of the rejection. The apple grove owners raised objections over the issue but nothing happened. Now, Horticulture Minister Negi has assured apple growers that their rights will be protected. "We will look into the exploitation if any which is reported by the farmers of the state. I will ensure that apple growers should get their due for their products."