Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh government has revoked the suspension of IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi. His service has been restored and a notification has been issued in this regard. While helming the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he was allegedly found involved in leaking vital information to a terror organizaiton. The NIA had suspended Negi after his arrest.

A committee headed by the Himachal Chief Secretary took a decision to revoke suspension of the IPS officer Negi. When the IPS officer's name cropped up in the NIA probe, Arvind Negi was asked to report to Himachal Pradesh police headquarters. In June this year, Negi had been granted bail by the NIA court after furnishing bail bond of rupees one lakh by him.

Himachal cadre IPS officer Arvind Negi had been arrested by the NIA on February 18 this year on charges of handing over confidential documents of the premier probe agency to the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. When Negi was posted in NIA, he was accused of handing over confidential documents to an overground worker associated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, said NIA sources.