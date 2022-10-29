Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Four allopathic and two Ayurvedic doctors are in the fray for the Himachal assembly elections in 2022. Doctors turned politicians during their campaign trail, were always ready enough to provide medical assistance to needy persons.

On Friday, noted neurosurgeon and BJP candidate Dr. Janak Raj from Bharmour's seat in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh was on an election campaign trail in the Bandla area. In the meantime, an elderly woman approached him for medical assistance as she was suffering from back pain. After examining the patient, Dr. Janak Raj wrote some medicines on a piece of paper. Among the jostling crowd, he also went through some medical report of the patient. Dr. Raj was interacting with the people in the local dialect. He also suggested MRI while examining the patient.

In the absence of a proper medical tool, Dr. Janak Raj used a mobile phone to examine the condition of the nerves of the patient. The relatives of the patient took medical guidance from Dr. Janak Raj for advanced treatment. At present, the patient has been undergoing treatment at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Medical College and Hospital in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking about joining politics, Dr. Janak said, "I was concerned about the development of the area from the very beginning. While interacting with people at public meetings, I always told them the development of Bharmour was paramount for him. Despite drawing a high salary, I left the medical profession because the development of my constituency was more important to me."