Shimla: The Cyber ​​Cell Shimla in Himachal Pradesh has unearthed a cyber fraud racket wherein the fraudsters cheat people by impersonating Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on WhatsApp, officials said. Additional SP, Cyber ​​Cell Shimla, Narveer Singh Rathore said that a case of sending messages to some people from the WhatsApp number with CM Jairam Thakur's profile photo has come to the fore.

He said that an investigation has been launched into the cyber fraud. The police suspect that such fraud is being attempted by Nigerian citizens living in India. As per the police, the fraudsters generate OTP on the phone number of the victims and then use it to hack into their bank accounts. The cyber-criminals also cheat the victims in the name of 'Amazon gifts'.

The officials have advised people not to disclose OTPs to unknown people. It also advised them to ignore messages from unknown WhatsApp numbers having profile photos of important personalities, department heads and senior officials.

