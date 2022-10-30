Shimla: Taking action, Himachal Congress expelled its six rebellion candidates from the party on Sunday with the approval of Rajiv Shukla, a Member of the Congress Working Committee and State Congress Committee President, Pratibha Singh.

All six members were expelled from the primary membership for 6 years for contesting the election against the party's authorized candidates for the state assembly elections.

The expelled leaders include veteran Congress leader and former minister Gangu Ram Musafir in Pachhad (Sirmaur district), two-time MLA Jagjeevan Pal in Sullah (Kangra), two-time MLA Subhash Manglate in Chopal (Shimla district), Sushil Kumar in Jaisinghpur (Kangra district), Mukesh Thakur in Jaswan Pragpur (Kangra) and Rajinder Thakur in Arki (Solan district).

This is for the first time in the history of the state that there are many rebels in the electoral fray and are likely to have a rippling effect on the political parties in the fray. The state will go to polls in all 68 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) on 12 November.