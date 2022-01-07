Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a special drug de-addiction helpline under the Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100 on Thursday, an official spokesperson said.

The objective of this helpline is to provide necessary guidance and counselling on drug abuse, he added.

On this occasion, the chief minister also launched the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board, which contains information about the vision and goals of the board.

Thakur said this helpline would connect drug dependent person or their parents with the nodal officers of Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board and State Mental Health Authority in Shimla for initial counselling and guidance.

If required, the person will further be referred to the nearest hospital, medical college, Integrated Rehabilitation and Counselling Centre with facilities for psychiatric treatment, he added.

Convener and Advisor of the Board, Om Prakash Sharma, submitted the report of its performance to the chief minister, highlighting the activities of the Board since its inception.

