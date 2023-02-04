Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flags off new electrical vehicles in Shimla on Friday.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Towards making Himachal Pradesh a green state by 2025, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday handed over eleven electric cars to the Regional Transport Office (RTO). These new electric vehicles were flagged off by the CM at a function held at the Ridge ground of Shimla.

Expressing concern over the rising pollution level in the state, CM Shukhu said, "Himachal Pradesh has a serene and pristine beauty. But what we are observing is a constant rise in pollution for the past few years. A survey was conducted. Diesel was the main polluting agent. Hence, a policy was taken after the formation of Congress led government to introduce electric vehicles. By 2025, all other state government departments, like RTO, will have electric vehicles. More than 18 departments coming under Himachal Pradesh RTO have been given these green vehicles."

Himachal Pradesh Regional Transport Office (RTO) having eighteen departments under its jurisdiction became the first green RTO in the country, claimed CM Sukhu. "As part of the pilot project, four electric cars belonging to Hyundai company and seven vehicles of Tata Nexon company were handed over to the RTO departments. Now officers and employees of the RTO will use electric vehicles. These vehicles give 400 kilometres per charging."

"Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing climate change. We are observing rise in summer temperature for the past few years. Diesel operated vehicles plying on Himachal roads were found to be the main polluting agent. The state has altogether 21 lakh registered vehicles," the CM added.

The Chief Minister further said, "Around 60 percent Himachal transport department buses running on diesel will be phased out in the next two years. New electric buses will be introduced. It will help the State Roadways Department to overcome losses. More than 300 diesel-run buses will be replaced with electric vehicles."