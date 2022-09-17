Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday to cherish the PM's special bond with the state. The BJP is aiming for a record of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. It is also launching a 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. BJP president JP Nadda is scheduling the inauguration of an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also, including Himachal Pradesh. The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed us that the party would hold celebrations till October 2. A blood donation camp was organised by the Adarshni Welfare Society BJP Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha Dharampur, which was inaugurated by Minister Mahender Singh.

On the eve of PM Modi's birthday, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap and former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal distributed fruits among patients at Hamirpur Medical College. PM Modi has had a special bond with Himachal, which he calls Devbhoomi and his second home. Modi was in-charge of Himachal BJP in the nineties.

He had travelled from Kullu to Kinnaur and from Shimla to Sirmaur during his visits to the state. PM Narendra Modi is an MP from Kashi and has a special attachment with 'Chhoti Kashi', which is Mandi. While being in-charge of Himachal, Modi used to stay in Shimla after visiting the state. He used to meet media persons at the Indian Coffee House in Shimla.

He still remembers the names of the media personnel of Shimla. In a rally in Shimla, he also remembered everyone from the stage. Modi also used to visit the Hanuman temple in Jakhu to visit Bajrang Bali. Modi also has a special love for Kullu. He has gone many times to see Bijli Mahadev. During his tour to Mandi after becoming the PM, Modi captured the mountains in Himachal with his camera and put them on his social media account.

Modi was the BJP in charge when the party retained power in the state. Modi did a roadshow and also drank coffee of his choice at Indian Coffee House Shimla. After that, the Indian Coffee House of Shimla became the centre of curiosity. A photo of PM Modi drinking coffee has been installed at the Coffee House in Shimla. In 2016, PM Modi came to Himachal for the first time after becoming the PM in 2014 and addressed a rally in Mandi.