Shimla: Congress party had finalised the names of 57 seats for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls at the party's Central Election Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday and was expected to release the list. But due to some opposition coming from leaders belonging to the Youth Congress camp, the list was put on hold, said sources.

Read: EC takes cognizance of demand to increase Himachal Congress chief's security

Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba shared the information while talking to a reporter. "The list of Congress candidates was not released on Sunday. Congress will announce the names of party candidates for all 68 Himachal Assembly seats on Monday."