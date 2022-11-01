Shimla: A day after expelling five leaders including a former MP, the Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday expelled its state vice-president Ram Singh who was contesting as independent from Kullu assembly constituency against the party's official candidate.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap suspended the primary membership of Ram Singh for a period of six years for contesting against Narottam Thakur. Earlier, Maheshwar Singh had filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Kullu seat but party leadership somehow managed to persuade him to withdraw the nomination.

After coming to power, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government appointed Ram Singh as the vice-chairman of Himachal Pradesh Marketing Corporation (HPMC) but when he was denied the ticket he turned rebel. BJP's top leadership had approached Ram Singh with the request to withdraw his nomination but he refused and continued with his decision to contest as an independent.

The strong action came just a day after BJP expelled five of its rebel leaders from the party who also tried to contest as independent candidates after being denied of party ticket.