Karsog: In view of surge in corona cases, Karsog administration in Himachal Pradesh has formed a flying squad to keep an eye on the tourist and follow people abiding by the Covid norms in the fairground to prevent unnecessary crowd gathering for shopping in Makar Sankranti.

Amid the increasing numbers of Covid cases, the administration is taking stringent actions by not letting the tourist devotees stay after dipping in the hot spring in Tattapani. Comparatively, very few people are reaching this tourist spot. The Karsog administration had already removed the decorated shops along the roads and in the fairground to prevent unnecessary crowd gathering for shopping.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, the pandals which were set up near the Tattapani have also been removed by the police. The markets wore a deserted look in the morning and there was a normal flow of vehicular traffic on Shimla-Karsog road in Tattapani. To prevent Covid infection, on January 5, the government had imposed restrictions on holding fairs including religious events.

Also Read: Makar Sankranti Special: Healthy foods that add to festivity

The district-level Makar Sankranti Fair to be held in Tattapani was cancelled due to the Covid restriction imposed by the state government. The administration did not allow to set up of temporary shops on the fairground and on the roads to stop people from overcrowding. The administration removed decorated shops, some were even forced to put out their stalls from the fair ground.

A team of the flying squad has also been formed to keep an eye on the activities of the people on Makar Sankranti. The administration has been keeping an eye on the activities of people in the market and in the hot spring of Tattapani.