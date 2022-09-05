Malappuram (Kerala): A video clip of a few students celebrating Onam in Hijab is making rounds on social media. The video went viral on Twitter after veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor liked it. It was purportedly shot in a high school in the Wandoor area of this northern Kerala district. Following Tharoor, his party colleague and MLA from Wandoor, A P Anil Kumar shared the viral video on his Facebook page.

The video shows a group of girl students draped in sarees and wearing Hijab, dancing to music along with their other schoolmates. Netizens appreciated the students and shared and liked the video. Some have taken the liberty to take a dig at the Hijab row controversy in the neighbouring state of Karnataka earlier this year when girls wearing the headgear were denied entry into some institutions.

Also read: Kerala gets ready to celebrate Onam in big way

'Comrade Mahabali', one of the many Twitter users who appreciated the video, reacted: "Onam celebration at Wandoor higher secondary school, Malappuram. Dedicated to the low lives who say Onam is a Hindu festival and to our neighbour state that denied education to Hijab wearing girls."

Another netizen who goes by the name Ashok Swain and claims to be the Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden, said, "Onam being celebrated by Hijab-wearing Muslim girls in a school in Kerala - Onam is harvesting festival of people of Kerala, not of Hindus only as Hindu right-wing claims!" His tweet has received thousands of likes.

After a spree of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Onam is being celebrated with high enthusiasm in the state this year.