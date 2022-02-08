Shimoga (Karnataka): Hijab-saffron controversy has turned into violence as students, who support hijab and those backing saffron scarves, pelted stones at each other.

The incident took place at Government Degree College in Shimoga town in which four to five students were injured. On receiving information, police officers, including SP, rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the controversy spread to Vijayapur district in the state as students of Shanteshwara Pre-University College of Indi taluk came to college wearing saffron scarves despite the government ban, but the college administration board has stopped them at the gate. In protest, the students staged a dharna for not allowing them into the college precincts. However, police personnel from the Chanachana Station Police came to the stop and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, the authorities concerned in the college declared a holiday as a precautionary measure.

