Udupi: A plea has been filed in in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgment upholding the state's ban on Hijab in schools and colleges while stating that wearing of it was not an essential religious practice of Islam.

The special leave petition has been field by a Muslim student Niba Naaz through Advocate Anas Tanwir. On Tuesday morning, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court ruled that wearing of hijab was not a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith and thus, is not protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the student petitioners from the Udupi college, where the row first began, said they will not attend college without Hijab even as they plan to fight the case legally. "We had believed in the High Court and the system however the verdict in the High Court is against us," said petitioner Alia Asadi.

"We had approached the High Court seeking permission to wear hijab in the classrooms. The order has come against us. We will not go to the college without hijab but we will fight for it. We will try all the legal ways. We will fight for justice and our rights," one of the girls said in a press conference in this coastal town.

If the hijab was not necessary, we would not have worn it and we wouldn't have been fighting for it, said the girls. They added that they need both education and the Hijab. "We fill fight for Hijab. We will fight for our constitutional rights. The Hijab row has been communalized for political gain. Religion and education are very important to us," said the pro-Hijab activists.

"B.R. Ambedkar has drafted the constitution. He would have been in tears today if he had survived," they said. "We follow our Quran. We do not have to follow a government order. We should be allowed to write exams wearing hijab," one of the girls said.

