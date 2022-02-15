Datia: While the Hijab Controversy in Karnataka still hasn't let off steam, two girls wearing Hijab in the Datia PG College in Gwalior were stopped from entering the college on Monday. The matter soon escalated into a protest at the college premises with several people from the regional Hindu Organizations asking the college authorities to make uniform code a compulsion for the students.

According to initial inputs, some people from right-wing groups were reportedly roaming around in the city on Valentine's day to monitor and oppose the couples celebrating the day together. On reaching Datia College while on their spree, they found two girls wearing Hijab and asked them to remove the same. When the girls did not abide by their orders, they reportedly informed more people from their organization about the matter. More people from the organization arrived at the college and created a ruckus by shouting slogans to express their protests.

The college management soon swung to action after the protests and said that the authorities had already issued orders regarding following the dress code strictly. The principal of the college DR Rahul said, "We had already instructed the college students to come in decent clothes that do not violate the uniform code. A matter of this kind has come to us for the first time. There hasn't been any controversy regarding hijab in the past in our college."

This is the first time in Madhya Pradesh that the principal of a college has spoken about the ban on hijab. The matter has not yet reached the police, while the authorities also seem to be keeping it at a hand's distance.

Read: Objecting to teacher's hijab exposes malice: NCP Leader