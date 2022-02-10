Ayodhya: Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the RSS's Muslim wing, has backed the burqa-clad student who was heckled by youth shouting Jai Shri Ram' slogans at a Karnataka college, saying purdah' is part of Indian culture.

A video of the girl, Bibi Muskan Khan, confronting the youngsters wearing saffron scarves has gone viral on social media. The group had gathered outside the college demanding a ban on hijab and burqa in educational institutions.

"She (Khan) is the daughter and sister of our community, we stand with her at this time of crisis," Anil Singh, Prant Sanchalak (Awadh) of the MRM told PTI.

In a statement, Singh said, "Hindu culture teaches respecting women and those who chanted Jai Shri Ram' slogans and tried to terrorize the girl were in the wrong. The country's constitution gives the girl the right to wear a hijab. If the girl has violated any dress code of the institution where she is studying, only then should action be taken against her".

Singh said that boys raising Jai Shri Ram' slogans and heckling her is not acceptable. Those who were part of that group have defamed Hindu culture as such activities are against Hinduism.

"Hijab is a type of purdah, which is a part of Indian culture and our society. Even Hindu women in our society, depending on the individual, wear purdah. If Hindu women are free to choose their dress code, the same applies with Bibi Muskan," said Singh.

Watch | Hijab Row: An Explainer

"Our sarsangh chalak has said Muslims are our brothers and the DNA of both the communities is the same. So, I appeal to all members of Hindu community to accept Muslims as their brothers and sisters," added Singh.

The MRM was set up in 2002 by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the initiative of its then chief K S Sudarshan to allow the Sangh Parivar to reach out to the Muslim community on various issues including the vexed Ayodhya Ram Temple dispute.

Protests for and against the hijab had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order, making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges. The Karnataka government had on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, to look into the hijab matter. Today, the three-member HC bench hearing the hijab row directed the Karnataka government to reopen schools and colleges immediately and maintain status quo while adjourning the case to Monday, February 15.

(With Agency Inputs)