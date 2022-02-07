New Delhi: As the hijab row continues to rock Karnataka, Congress took it to the national stage by raising it in the Lok Sabha today. Congress MP from Kerala, TN Prathapan said the state was "losing" its diversity and asked the education minister to intervene in the matter.

"Where are we taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the Education Minister to intervene in this matter to ensure the constitutional rights of the students," he said.

Talking about the Hijab row, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar alleged that "BJP is trying to create unrest and the party is making a hue and cry over the issue to mock and tease the Congress". Meanwhile, Bengaluru witnessed pro-hijab protests which saw participation from students, teachers and Muslim groups.

