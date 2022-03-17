Mangaluru: Muslim traders in Mangaluru on Thursday shut down their shops in support of the call given by Moulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi of Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka in protest against the High Court's verdict upholding the ban on hijab-wearing by Muslim girls inside classrooms.

The High Court had on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions seeking directions to the Karnataka government to allow them to wear the hijab inside classrooms. The court claimed that wearing the hijab is “not an essential religious practice in Islam” and the uniform is a “reasonable restriction that the students cannot object to”. Some of the traders also closed their shops in the Mangaluru fish market.

Elsewhere, the businesses in Bandar, Kudroli, State Bank Road, and Market Road, which is predominantly Muslim, also shut down.

Also read: Hijab verdict: Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Rashadi calls for Karnataka bandh on March 17



