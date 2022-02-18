New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday shared a tweet of Mijbil Al Shureka, a Kuwaiti lawyer who had posted a letter claiming that Kuwaiti parliamentarians have asked the Government of Kuwait to ban the entry of any BJP leaders in the country given the 'persecution' of Muslim girls in India.

In his tweet, Mijbil Al Shureka, whose Twitter bio read 'Head of the Center for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law', said: "A group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded the government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP of India into Kuwait. We can’t sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite." The Kuwaiti lawyer was seemingly referring to the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka in which Muslims students covering their hair and face are barred from educational institutes.

Sharing the tweet, Tharoor claimed that his friends in Gulf have expressed dismay at "rising Islamophobia in India and the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it."

"Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India & the PM’s unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. “We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends," tweeted Tharoor.

Also read: Hijab row: First FIR filed against protesting students in Karnataka