Bengaluru: Amid the Hijab controversy that has been going on for a long time in Karnataka now, Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat has claimed that he got threatening calls from an anonymous number. Bhat is the President of the School Development and Management Committee (SDMC) of Udupi Girl's Pre-University College from where the Hijab Row started. He has been vehemently opposing the wearing of the hijab.

The MLA, however, said that he is not scared of the threats and he feels safe as he is among his own people. "The call was made from the internet by someone located in Hyderabad. The Superintendent of Police has suggested that I seek security after the call. But I feel safe among my people, I don't want a gunman," Raghupathi Bhat said. "I am not a man to be bogged down by these threats," he added.

The MLA also said, "Pakistan TV and Al-Jazeera TV are portraying that Hijab is banned in Udupi district. After seeing that, many are making threatening calls. I have not spoken against any religion during the entire Hijab row. I have only spoken in the favour of maintaining discipline in colleges. In fact, all Muslim local leaders have agreed with my stand on the issue."

Bhat has reportedly asked the women Muslim students not to come to the campus if they are wearing hijab in the past. He has also told them that doing so would create differences as it would fidget with the uniform code of the college. He has been firm over his stance ever since the conspiracy flared up while also claiming that there is an international conspiracy behind the Hijab crisis.

Also read: Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row