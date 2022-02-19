Kalburgi: Amid the ongoing hijab row, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Saturday said that there should be "equality" in schools even as he warned that those trying to "disturb peace" will not be spared.

"If we think about the future of India we have fears over it. There should be equality in school", Jnanendra said over Hijab issue. On Friday, a delegation of Congress Muslim MLAs met with the Home Minister and submitted a letter demanding an immediate investigation into who gave the saffron shawl to incite innocent students.

Responding to the letter today, Jnanendra said, "I told them that there should be equality in schools. If we think about the future of India we have fears over it. One should follow accordance with the act, court, and constitution and one should condemn those who go against (them)."

"All colleges do not have the hijab issue. The controversy is only at a few colleges. Section 144 has been imposed around those colleges. Anyone breaking it has been arrested and FIR has been filed against some people," he said.

