Bengaluru: Hijab case hearing in the High court will be taken up again on Monday. Earlier, in the hearing held on February 10, the court had banned the wearing of hijab and other religious clothes in schools and colleges till further orders. Along with this, the High Court had ordered the opening of schools and colleges.

As protests against and in support of the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka, the government had declared a three-day holiday for all high schools and colleges in the state from February 9. On the order of the court, on February 10, the government had decided to reopen schools for students up to Class X from February 14.

The Udupi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure from Monday till February 19 in the vicinity of all high schools in the district. This order will remain in force from 6 am on February 14 to 6 pm on February 19.

The district Superintendent of Police had requested Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao to impose Section 144 within a radius of 200 metres around the high schools. According to the order, there will be a ban on the gathering of five or more people within this circle of schools, a ban on demonstrations and rallies, in raising slogans, singing songs and delivering speeches.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday termed the hijab controversy as a conspiracy and said it was not a matter of choice, but whether a person would follow the rules, dress code of an institution or not. Reacting to the controversy over the issue in Karnataka, he told reporters in New Delhi that "Please don't take it as a controversy...it is a conspiracy."

Khan said, "Muslim girls everywhere are doing "very well" and that's why they need encouragement. No need to push them down. Wearing a hijab is not a question of choice, but it is a question of whether you will follow the rules, discipline and dress code if you are joining any institute or not.

The Kerala Governor had said a day earlier that if the history of Islam is looked at there have been instances of women refusing to wear veils.

The hijab controversy in Karnataka started with a government college in Udupi where Muslim girls were prevented from wearing hijab. The school management had called it against the uniform code. After this, the dispute spread to other cities as well. Muslim girls protested against the college order, hence, youths associated with Hindu Organisations also started protesting by wearing saffron scarves. The protest turned into a violent clash at a college where the police had to use tear gas to control the situation.

