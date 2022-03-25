New Delhi: The issue of leakage of personal information of six girl students from Udupi in Karnataka where the first protests regarding the hijab row took place, was raised in Rajya Sabha on Friday by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mausam Noor. During the Zero Hour, the TMC MP said that personal data such as names and addresses of six girl students were leaked and shared on social media amid the hijab row which violated their privacy.

"Their personal information like names, addresses and other details have been shared by multiple people, thereby violating their privacy," said Noor. She also said that such leakage of personal data was not uncommon these days adding that personal information of several Muslim women was leaked in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Bai app cases.

"In recent times, leaking of personal information has become a common way of violating women's rights and privacy and safety...Leaking data and personal information is not just a threat to the safety of people, but also a violation of the basic fundamental rights such as the right to privacy," said Noor. She urged the Government to address the issue adding that it has to ensure that data rights of everyone, especially everyone, must be protected.

