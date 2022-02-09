New Delhi: The Congress party, on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack at the ruling party BJP over the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, alleging that the saffron party is giving this matter a communal color to seek votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in 5 states. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Congress Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden said, "This is being purposely done ahead of the upcoming elections in 5 states. It's clearly a calculated move by the BJP and it has not just gone to the roots of our educational institutions, but is also creating havoc among the Muslim girls of the country."

Congress accuses BJP of trying to give 'communal tweak' to garner votes

He further asserted, "There are many ways in which people get dressed or even eat. These are their fundamental rights which are clearly mentioned in the Constitution. You can take the example of the Indian Parliament where people dress up the way they wish to - we can see people dressed in saffron, wearing turbans or the Muslim caps. These things define the uniqueness and diversity of India."

Speaking about the recent incident where a girl was heckled by a group of students for wearing a hijab in college, the Congress MP said, "'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is the slogan of this Government but girls in this country are not even decently treated. This extreme fascism cannot be accepted. We will protest against it not just inside but also outside the Parliament. When we have a uniform in place, every citizen of the country has the right to follow their own religious practices," Eden added.

The Congress MP further emphasized the government's unjust take on the matter. "This is a very sensitive issue. The Government shouldn't be taking any particular stand in this. According to our Constitution, we have the right to wear, to eat according to whatever our desires are. Unfortunately, our governments, both the central as well as the state, are trying to promote views that would lead to a division among students and disturb the communal harmony of the society."

A Single Judge Bench of Karnataka High Court had referred the matter to a larger bench citing Constitutional questions on Tuesday. Later in the day, a three-judge bench of Karnataka high court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi has been constituted to hear the petitions challenging government rule on dress code tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar also spoke to ETV Bharat saying, "I believe that the High Court has taken proper cognizance of this matter, the right decision has been made and this entire matter needs to be looked at from the perspective of the Constitution. Whatever decision the court takes, will also come under the constitutional purview."

Slamming the BJP over this matter, the Congress leader said, "The whole matter that has happened is not right in any way. There is a need to maintain communal harmony. BJP just wants to take advantage of the matter and is trying to give it a communal color. Their entire political agenda is based on polarization to gain votes. BJP and their supporting organizations have done the work of fueling this whole matter."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reached over the matter, saying, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is guaranteed by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women."

