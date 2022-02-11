Chaksu (Rajasthan): The Hijab Row that flared up a few days ago in Karnataka seems to have reached Rajasthan too, as controversy on the exact lines grew rife in a private college in Chaksu on Friday. Women students in this college located at a distance of 45 km from the capital Jaipur were reportedly asked to follow the uniform code of the college in order to secure entry into the premises.

As informed by the local police officials, the women got enraged at such a demand by the college administration and called their family members. The family members reportedly created a ruckus at the college campus, seeking fair rights for their children. The site soon turned into a protest ground with people shouting slogans against the administration. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police got involved and managed to calm down the enraged parents there.

Jitendra Kumar Verma, the Local Chaksu police station sub-inspector who reached the spot, claimed that the matter has been pacified by persuading the agitated people. However, he refused to speak over the matter on camera. While presenting his stance off-camera, he argued that the students are supposed to follow the college uniform code and that wearing anything other than the uniform is a violation of the rules of the college.

The college management also clarified that the students have always been restricted from wearing anything other than the uniform and that the college administration has nothing to do with the hijab episode in Karnataka. Some of the girl students at the college also expressed support for the uniform code rule, while the ones in burqas also hesitated to say anything in front of the media.

Meanwhile, Union Food Processing Minister Prahlad Patel who was in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, for an event on Friday, said that the whole Hijab controversy is an attempt to spread anarchy. "The intellectuals of the country and other nationalists including BJP will have to unite and run a public awareness against them," he added.

