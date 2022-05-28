Mangaluru (Karnataka): Following a statement by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh that only uniforms are permissible inside classrooms, authorities at a college in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday sent back hijab-clad students home.

The incident took place in Mangaluru's University College. The college had banned the wearing of hijab as per the decision of its syndicate.

Though a majority of the Muslim students attended classes on Saturday without hijabs, 12 students came in wearing them. They insisted on allowing them to attend classes in hijab.

However, the college principal stopped them from attending classes and they were also denied permission to go to the library, after which the students returned home.

As the hijab row is resurfacing in the district, the College Development Committee has decided to allow students to take it off in restrooms and then attend classes.

On Friday, a controversy broke out when a CDC meeting chaired by MLA Vedavyasa Kamath and Mangalore University Chancellor PS Yadapadittaya had decided that students who come wearing hijab would not be given admission to the college.

Speaking to reporters in Koppal, Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "there was a Congress conspiracy behind the hijab issue. We don't see hijab. We see unseen hands working systematically behind it."

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on #HijabRow resurfacing, said, "There is no need of raising an issue. Court has already given its judgment. Everyone is following it, 99.99% have followed... whatever decision they take, it has to be followed."

Hijab protests in Karnataka took place in January-February this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.