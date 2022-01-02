Udupi (Karnataka): Muslim girl students of Government pre-University College in Udupi, Karnataka, have been banned from attending classes wearing hijab. A discussion between the parents of the students and the college principal over the issue did not yield any solution.

In this case, the students said that they have been facing such discrimination from the college administration for a long time. One of the students said that the move of imposing a ban on our hijab/veil by the principal is unconstitutional.

Masood Manna, a state committee member of the Campus Front, the Popular Front of India, said that he led a delegation and held talks with the principal but there was no positive outcome. He further alleged that the principal rather than giving a solution threatened the Campus Front.

Then the Campus Front approached higher authorities resulting in an order to the Principal to allow students in classes with hijab. But even after that, the students have not been allowed and they are compelled to stay outside their classes.

At this juncture, the Campus Front leader Masood Mana warned the college principal that if the girl students are not allowed in classes with hijab immediately, the organization will hold statewide agitation.