New Delhi: The Covid tally in the country continues to rise even as the States have started announcing new restrictions and guidelines to battle the pandemic in general and the Omicron variant in particular. A total of 90,928 fresh Covid cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, which is nearly a 50% hike from the previous day i.e; 58,097.

Meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases in the country is now put at 2,630. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases (797), followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236) and Kerala (234).

The Covid tally might be indicative of it entering the third wave as the total cases reported on Thursday is similar to the total number of cases the country was registering during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Over 19,206 recoveries, 325 deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,82,876 and the recoveries to 34,341,009. With this, the daily positive rate stands at 6.43%.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, has tested positive for Covid, joining several other politicians who have been testing positive in the past few days.

