Hyderabad: Cyber crimes are on the rise in Telangana as people are falling prey to ATM, OTP and online banking frauds. Telangana got the dubious distinction of being number one in the country in cyber fraud, human trafficking and food adulteration cases, according to statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2021.

Besides, other crimes also rose in Telangana as it stood second in economic crimes, third in attacks on the elderly and fourth in farmers' suicides. The statistics released by the NCRB on Sunday said in 2021, as many as 1,46,131 cases were reported in Telangana as against 1,18,338 cases in 2019 and 1,35,885 cases in 2020. Telangana accounted for 20 per cent of the overall 52,430 cyber crimes recorded in the country. The Telugu State reported cyber frauds in the ATM (443), online banking (2,180), OTP frauds (1,377), morphing (18) and fake profile making (37), which are high in the State.

Ranked third in attacks on elderly people, Telangana recorded 1,952 cases preceded by Maharashtra with 6,190 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 5,273. Telangana stood top by recording 40 per cent of the total 999 cases of trespassing in the homes of the elderly in the country. The deaths of the elderly recorded under Section 304 IPC in Telangana are the highest in the country.

More cases of insulting Dalit women are recorded in Telugu states. Telangana ranks fifth in rape cases against Dalit women, eighth in crimes against Dalits and fifth in crimes against tribals. The percentage of convictions in crimes against Dalits is only 8.2 per cent in Telangana as against a national average of 36 per cent.

Financial crimes also soared, recording 20,759 cases in 2021 as against 11,465 cases in 2019 and 12,985 cases in 2020. Over 20,065 cases of forgery, disloyalty and fraud have been registered in the state. Telangana ranks first in credit and debit card frauds. The state is second in cheating cases (Section 420) with 12,426 cases registered. Telangana tops the list with 7,886 cases of illegal occupation of lands and places. Sex trafficking is more in Telangana, which accounted for the highest of 347 out of the total 2,083 human trafficking cases in the country. Over 584 victims were taken to brothels. There was a 10.8 per cent increase in road accidents. Over 154 cases of trafficking of women have been reported.