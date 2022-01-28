Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav's writings on his Facebook wall that "During the Republic Day parade, the glimpses of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Sanatan culture were showcased. Fake Pitaji (Father), fake Chacha (Uncle), Iron Lady, and discoverer of computer didn't find a place,"-----has snowballed into a controversy.

MP minister remarks on Bapu and former Prime Ministers kick up a row

"Tableaux on Kashi Dham and Vaishno Devi Shrine were put on display. Really the country is changing in a true sense and it is also coming out of the jaws of British subjugation," said MP Minister Mohan Yadav, referring to the Republic Day parade.

Countering Yadav, Congress leader Ravi Rai, district executive president of the grand old party, slammed the MP minister's remarks and said, "This clearly speaks of MP Minister's Godse mindset. Mohan Yadav forgot that former Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru faced jail terms during the freedom struggle. Everybody knows that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. What message does he want to give to the nation and the society?"