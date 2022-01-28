Chandigarh (Punjab): Amritsar East Assembly seat has turned into a hot seat and will grab a lot of eyeballs in the upcoming Punjab polls with Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the BJP engaged in an interesting tripartite battle.

While Akali Dal has fielded its commander Bikram Singh Majithia against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, it is the BJP candidate who has got everyone talking. Jagmohan Singh Raju, an IAS officer serving as the Chief Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, decided to quit the service and jump into politics. On Thursday, the BJP fielded Raju from Amritsar East.

"Of late, the painful conditions in my home state, Punjab, have been weighing heavy on my conscience. As a son of the soil, I agonize at the lingering socio-economic stress and the sufferings of the unheard, youth, and the underprivileged. At the same time, restraints of my service rules confine me from acting in solidarity with the causes espoused by my inner voice. My conscience and deep-rooted love for my home state has therefore been cajoling and nudging me to quit my service, return to Punjab and dedicate myself full-time in its service for the rest of my life," reads Raju's Voluntary retirement letter.

Sidhu may be a tough contender but the infighting would be a concern for Congress. SAD would also be wary given the party has never contested the seat in the past as it used to fall under the BJP's quota during the alliance. The BJP will put all its might into projecting Raju given the party's cadre and strength.

Navjot Sidhu and Majithia, who once were close friends, now have a hostile relationship. The two will wrestle hard and ugly and in the din, the real issues are likely to be kept aside.

Ravinder Singh, a political analyst from Amritsar, said that with the arrival of Bikram Majithia, Amritsar has turned into a hot seat. "Whatever the outcome, Sidhu has been left in the lurch and the Akali Dal's initiative has been magnified," he said.

In the last Punjab Assembly elections of 2017, prominent leaders had contested elections against each other. Capt Amarinder Singh had contested against the Akali stalwart and former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi assembly constituency. Captain lost. From Jalalabad Assembly constituency, Bhagwant Mann, then Member of Parliament and Leader of Aam Aadmi Party, and Ravneet Singh Bittu, Member of Lok Sabha from Congress had contested against Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal had won from Jalalabad. Sidhu had trounced BJP-SAD(B) combine candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey polling 60,477 votes against Honey's 1,7668 votes.

Amritsar East at a glance

The first assembly election in Amritsar East was held in 1951. Sarup Singh had won the election. Baldev Prakash of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh was elected MLA from this seat three times in 1957, 1962, and 1967 elections. But in 1969 and 1972, Congress won the seat.

In 2012, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur won the seat on a BJP ticket. Earlier, Navjot Sidhu had won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket. Sidhu had resigned after being convicted in one case and again won the Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election in 2007 on a BJP ticket. Sidhu parted ways with BJP when Arun Jaitley got the Amritsar Lok Sabha ticket in 2014.

Amritsar district is a Sikh majority area, with them comprising 68.94 percent of the total population of the district. Hindu community has a fair share of 27.74 percent. Amritsar is also home to the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

During the long alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP, in the Akali Dal-BJP government formed twice from 2007 to 2017, Sidhu clashed with the Akali Dal for ideology and power, which culminated in a personal confrontation with Bikram Singh Majithia.

Often in the Vidhan Sabha, the clash between Sidhu and Majithia was in the form of unconstitutional terminology. These days, Sidhu is hell-bent to get Majithia arrested in a drug case and even criticized his own party till a case was registered against Majithia.

Majithia, brother of Lok Sabha Member Harsimrat Kaur Badal and brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal, contested from Majitha Assembly constituency three times and won every time. At present Majithia is contesting from Amritsar East.

On the announcement of Bikram Singh Majithia's candidature from Amritsar East, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said: “Navjot Sidhu’s arrogance will be his undoing. He has been harping on his support among the masses. Now, his support will be tested with ‘Majha da Sher’ taking him on in his home constituency."

In fact, the path is not easy even for Navjot Sidhu. The infighting in the Punjab Congress over the face of the Chief Minister could come from Amritsar East. Sidhu is presenting himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. All parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, are opposing Sidhu.