Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Raipur Police on Monday claimed to have busted a high-profile sex racket operating from a leading Four Star hotel in Raipur. Altogether eleven girls and a kingpin of the flesh trade have been arrested by the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girls being used in the sex racket hail from Nepal, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana and Bengaluru, and were pushed into the flesh trade, police said. The officials further added, "We have seen some chat messages on the mobile phones of the arrested girls, in which names of political leaders were found." The police however did not reveal the names.

The Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit (ACCU) of Raipur police were receiving complaints regarding the flesh trade going on in the hotel for quite some time. Taking action on the same, a special police team was constituted to investigate the matter.

As per the instructions of SSP Crime Abhishek Maheshwari, the special team of ACCU was sent to the hotel in the guise of a decoy, which led to the busting of the racket. "The action was taken by the members of ACCU after the receipt of several complaints from the hotel that the sex racket was going on there for quite some time. Altogether 11 eleven girls belonging to different states have been arrested from the hotel. The interrogation of the arrested girls and the kingpin is underway," Maheshwari said.