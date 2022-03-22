Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): A 34-member delegation arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday for a high-level meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday at 12 pm. The meeting will be held to discuss the investment in different sectors and zones in the Valley. Addressing a press conference, Sinha said, "Our industry department will organise a programme on Wednesday with the 34-member delegation and I hope the people of Jammu and Kashmir get to see the positive outcome of the meeting. As of now, we have sanctioned over Rs 26,000 crore for various proposals and we are expecting to increase the fund allocation up to Rs 70,000 crore in the next six months."

