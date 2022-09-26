New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry is exploring all options to impose a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and even India's top intelligence agencies are also working on the same and examining all the evidence required to impose such a ban.

Sources privy to the development told ETV Bharat that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other senior officials already had a discussion with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over the issue days after the nationwide crackdown against PFI.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also been briefed about these developments. "Before taking any final decision, the government is exploring all legal options to avoid any post-ban repercussion," sources said. Following the nationwide raid, a huge number of incriminating documents and digital devices related to the PFI activities have been seized from different places and intelligence agencies like the NIA and ED have also been asked by the Home Ministry to examine all the seized gadgets of PFI.

"We are examining all the evidence collected from the possession of PFI activities and leaders before we recommend a ban," said a senior NIA official. The NIA has already said that all the arrested persons will be booked under UAPA. There are 42 terrorist organizations in India listed in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA)1967 whereas 13 organizations have been included in the unlawful association's list under Section 3 of the UAPA, 1967.

Intelligence inputs so far have found the involvement of PFI leaders and cadres in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organizing training camps for providing armed training, and radicalizing people to join banned organizations. The NIA has said that the organization is recruiting and radicalizing global terrorist groups including Al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Meanwhile, a special NIA court in New Delhi on Monday further extended the remand of all 19 arrested PFI leaders under case number RC 14/2022/NIA/DLI for another five days. On Thursday, security agencies arrested 106 leaders and members of PFI from 15 States across India. The NIA interrogation of all the arrested PFI leaders and members so far has revealed that the gullible youths are being radicalized before they got recruited by international terrorist organizations.

The five days long interrogation of the PFI leader further revealed that the organization has chalked out a 'hit list' for targeting prominent personalities of a particular community. The NIA has submitted its report to the court and asked for the extension of their remand. It is worth mentioning that a few State governments like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Karnataka have already suggested to the Home Ministry to ban PFI.