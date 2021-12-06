Ernakulam: The Pink Police of Kerala on Monday submitted an apology for publicly shaming a child and her father, accusing them of cell phone theft. High Court, however, was not ready to easily let the police escape with the apology but severely criticised it for being a public bully.

The High Court, while considering a defamation petition from the child and the father against the Pink Police and its woman inspector, observed that the public shaming has caused mental trauma to the child. The court asked why a case was not filed against the woman inspector under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Court has also decided to conduct an online hearing with the doctor who had examined the child.

HC said that it was firmly convinced that what the child said were not lies after going through her statements and asked the authorities to provide safety and security for the child.

It also said that there had been a lot of contradictions in what it had seen in the video and what was said in the government report.

It demanded to know what the government had done to help the child regain her confidence.

The court also said that being in uniform does not give one the licence to do whatever they want.

The girl's father, meanwhile, said they will not accept the apology of the police and demanded compensation for their public defaming.