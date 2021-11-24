Lucknow: In a case of cancellation of dance program and non-refund of ticket holder's money, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi has rejected a petition seeking revocation of arrest warrant against renowned dancer Sapna Choudhary. He ordered that the High Court has directed Sapna Choudhary to appear in Court today and file the petition herself.

There is no provision in the order that Sapna Choudhary can be represented in court by her counsel and file a petition. Thus, there arises no question of revocation of arrest warrant issued against her and so the application is being dismissed. The date for the next hearing is 20th December.

Sapna Choudhary's lawyer had filed the petition in the high court last Tuesday.

What had happened

The FIR was lodged by SI Firoz Khan in Ashiana Police Station on 14th October, 2018. The FIR mentioned Junaid Ahmed, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali of Pahal Institute, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay as well as Sapna Choudhary who were the organizers.

On 13th October, 2018 at Smriti Upavan from 3 to 10 pm Sapna Choudhary was scheduled to perform along with several other artists. Tickets were available both online and offline which sold at three hundred rupees. However Sapna Choudhary failed to come to the venue by 10pm which created a furore among the ones who purchased the tickets. The money was not refunded as well.

On 20th January 2019 a charge sheet was filed against Junaid Ahmed, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC. On May 1, 2019, a charge sheet was filed against Sapna Chaudhary under the same sections.

On 4th September, 2021 the court rejected Sapna Chowdhury's appeal for discharge and issued an arrest warrant against Sapna Chowdhury for failing to appear before the court.

