Srinagar (J&K): The High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday directed the Principal Secretary Information Department to take swift and appropriate action against news portals operating without proper license or permission in the Union Territory. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice DS Thakur directed the petitioner to make a detailed representation regarding the mushroom growth of news portals on social media before the concerned authority.

The bench further said that if the petitioner submits all the details and suggestions to the concerned authority, then the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the principal secretary, and the information department should consider it and take appropriate action immediately.

Petitioner M M Shuja, a social and RTI activist, claimed in his petition that "the number of news agencies on social media is increasing and they are involved in spreading mostly fake news."

Citing examples of news agencies spreading fake news, the petition said, "News portals like Kashmir News, Kashmir Voice, Kashmir Breaking News, News Kashmir 24/7, Kashmir Business Hub, and Bol Kashmir are operating without any registration or licenses. There is no supervision on these portals by authorities."

It further said that "in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir there are various news agencies and WhatsApp / Facebook / YouTube news channels and other electronic news agencies which are active in distributing various news bulletins and reports. Facebook and WhatsApp journalists are now seen blackmailing government officials as well as private officials, civil contractors, etc. on a daily basis. "

Pertinently, the Deputy Commissioners of Ramban and Budgam have already taken notice of the mushroom growth of news portals/pages, etc. which are spreading fake news and are involved in blackmailing government officials.