Chandigarh: The Punjab Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 5 crore on the Punjab government for failing to stop the ongoing protest outside Malbros International Private Limited, a liquor factory at Mansurwal village of Zira constituency in Firozpur district.

According to sources, Malbros International Private Limited Mohali filed a petition telling the High Court that there has been an indefinite protest outside the company due to which the factory was closed and suffered a loss of more than Rs 13 crores so far.

The protesters alleged that the factory's water was dirty due to which people in the area were suffering from life-threatening diseases like cancer. The factory was accused of violating environmental norms. The protesters demanded NGT monitoring of the unit in which the NGT gave a clean chit to the factory. Protesters have been demonstrating for several months demanding the closure of the factory.