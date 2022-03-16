Nainital (Uttarakhand): After hearing the Public Interest Litigation petition (PIL) filed by Matri Sadan, the Nainital High Court bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice RC Khulbe, has issued orders imposing a ban on quarrying in the Ganga river between Raiwala and Bhogpur.

Besides, the Nainital High Court has made National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) party in the case and also asked the state government to file a reply in the matter. On the behalf of Haridwar District Magistrate (DM), an affidavit was filed in the High Court stating that no instruction has been issued by the state government in this regard, though, he told the court that mining is going in the Ganga river.

On the other hand, the petitioner in the case, Matri Sadan told the Court that mining activities have been going on unabated in the Ganga river without following the rules and procedures. Mining activities have threatened the existence of the Ganga river. Hence, we are appealing to the High Court to look into the matter.