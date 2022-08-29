Chandigarh: The Punjab High Court on Monday condemned the state government for illegal mining in the border areas of Punjab after the army and the BSF raised the allegations. The court said that no actions have been taken against illegal mining and that it can also sabotage the security of the country.

The High Court while pronouncing the verdict has said that any kind of mining has been banned in the border areas like Pathankot, Gurdaspur, and nearby areas. Apart from this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimanded the Punjab government and said that the Punjab government should answer what is going to be their action plan to curb illegal activities.

The Court also asked if the Punjab government is serious about the fact that the BSF and the Army have alleged that illegal mining has increased ISI activities in the border areas. In response, the lawyer of the Punjab government said that a meeting is being held and the Chief Secretary of Punjab has visited the site.

The High Court has also asked the counsel for the Punjab government to respond to the BSF and Army's allegations while the court asked the counsel for the Punjab government about the flood in Pakistan because of illegal mining in the Ravi river. Meanwhile, the petitioner's lawyer also alleged that the Pathankot railway bridge collapsed due to illegal mining. This bridge was used to connect Himachal and Punjab and was very important and strategic for the army.