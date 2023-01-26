New Delhi: The High Commission of India strongly condemned the deeply disturbing incidents of vandalisation, incl of 3 Hindu temples in Melbourne in recent weeks. These are clear attempts to sow hatred and division among peaceful multi-faith Indian-Australian community, said the High Commission of India, Canberra in a press release published on Thursday.

"Our concerns have repeatedly been shared with the Australian Government. In addition, our concerns about the so-called referendum in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, announced by the SFJ, have been conveyed to the Australian Government. Signals that pro-Khalistan elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided & abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the SFJ & other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time," it observed.