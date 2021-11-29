Pathankot (Punjab): On a tip-off, a high alert has been sounded in Pathankot after the hand grenade attack outside the gate of the Army area a few days ago. As many as 500 police personnel have been deployed at various checkpoints, said Pathankot SSP Surinder Lamba. "I have been continuously checking the police checkpoints during the night as a precautionary measure," he said SSP.

Disclosing more details, the SSP Pathankot said that police are checking at various places by setting up roadblocks. In all, 100 commandos have been deployed at various checkpoints, he added.

