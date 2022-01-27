Bengaluru: Rs 5.3 crore worth of heroin stashed in a laptop sleeve couriered from Dubai was seized by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport here last week, an official said. The package was intercepted by officials from the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Additional Commissioner of Customs (ACC), Bengaluru, following a specific 'tip-off'.

The laptop sleeve was declared to be containing documents and was received on January 22. "A cloth cover was used to give it the appearance of just any other bag. It was only when the bag was passed through a metal detector that the presence of the illicit drug was established. We have arrested the consignee and registered a case under the NDPS Act,” the official said.

Apart from this, officials of the customs department at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) here have seized gold that was being smuggled by a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

Gold, weighing 584 gm valued at Rs 29,14,160, was seized from the male passenger who landed here on Tuesday by an Air India Express flight, a customs release said. The passenger had tried to smuggle gold in paste form concealed in his body. Customs officials have registered a case against him.

