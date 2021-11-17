Karbi Anglong: Police seized heroin worth Rs12 crores from Bokajan police station area of Karbi Anglong district in a late-night operation on Wednesday. According to police sources, 1.777 kgs of heroin was seized during the operation.

They further revealed that the search operation was conducted by a team comprising Bokajan Subdivision police officer John Das, Moni Chabua, OC Bokajan Police station, Maubolik Brahma, OC Khatkhati Police station, Deputy Inspector Mridul Rudra Pal, Assistant Deputy Inspector Sujeeb Basumtari and Bokajan Matipul village guard.

While drug peddlers Vimal Tasa and Saddam Hussain were nabbed by the police, another accused Saddam Hussain got injured in police firing while trying to escape from the police car.

