Mangaluru: Officials of the customs department at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here have seized gold worth nearly Rs 30 lakh that was being smuggled by a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The gold, weighing 584 gm, was seized from the male passenger who landed here on Tuesday by an Air India Express flight, a customs release said. The passenger had tried to smuggle gold in paste form concealed in his body. Customs officials have registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, 753 grams of heroin worth Rs 5.3 crores were found in a bag declared carrying documents at Bengaluru airport. The bag had arrived by courier from Dubai on 22 January at the air cargo section of the Devanahalli Kempegowda International Airport. When the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) inspected the air cargo commissioner's office, they found heroin inside the bag. The importer was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

