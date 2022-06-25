Kolkata (West Bengal): Calcutta trams are a huge part of the heritage and nostalgia of people living in Kolkata as it ages back to the days of The East India Company when it was first introduced to the streets of the city of Joy in 1880. But due to the increasing number of vehicles and congestion on the road, the Kolkata trams would soon phase out from the city, said Mayor Firhad Hakim who doubles up as the West Bengal Transport Minister.

However, the trams would stay at the wider stretch of the city from Khiderpore to Esplanade. A few years ago, the then Transport Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, told the Legislative Assembly that trams were causing problems in the traffic system in the heart of the city. As a result of which several routes have already been closed.

The tram service in the city is one of the oldest in Asia and will have its sesquicentennial in 2023. The vehicles that moved slowly then, still move around the city at the same old speed, but less frequently. However, the electric-run vehicle has slowly failed to keep pace with the revenue generation process and has been termed unviable at this point in time.

However, Hakim echoing the Opposition leader Adhikari's caution in the state Assembly on Thursday said," the state government did not want to run trams on busy roads due to traffic snarls. Instead, trams will run on all roads where traffic is much lighter. Electric buses or trolleybuses are being considered as an alternative way to trams."

"The trams will be run as a heritage on all the roads in the city where traffic congestion does not arise. Besides, more electric buses will run in the heart of the metropolitan city. At present, there are 100 electric buses and 400 more would be launched next year," he added. At present, there are 252 trams running across the streets of Kolkata 8 of them are single bogie AC trams and 8 more single bogie non-AC trams.

The remaining 244 are double bogie non-AC vehicles. At present, trams are several running on Tollygunge-Ballygunge, Gariahat-Esplanade and Shyambazar-Dharamtala routes. However, according to the Transport Department, about 150 trams are lying unused at various depots in the city. The number of tram drivers has also decreased by leaps and bounds to only 65 per cent.

The Calcutta Tramways officials of fear that it will be difficult to find a tram driver in Kolkata in the coming years down the line. With the 150th anniversary of the tram ride, the nostalgia of trams running in the heart of the city might face a setback. The tram was formally introduced in Calcutta in 1880 with the setting up of the Calcutta Tramways Company. From crossing the half-century mark in the 1960s, the number of routes drastically dropped to a single digit by 2019.

Trams in Kolkata city surpasses a mere iconic and heritage value, it is now very state-of-environment owing to its pollution less and commuters friendly and road safety aspects. The hassle-free ride allures a different genre of commuters too who wants an assured and laid-back joy ride.