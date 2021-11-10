Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): After a long hiatus of 31 years, the Heritage Himalayan Car Rally is back to Mussorie. Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and writer Ruskin Bond jointly flagged off the Mussourie segment of the rally today. Earlier, Ganesh Joshi welcomed the rally.

The Heritage Himalayan Car Rally, which started from Greater Noida, will conclude at Manali via Lansdowne, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand via Kufri in Himachal Pradesh.

The Heritage Himalayan Car Rally in Mussoorie is being called the Nazir Hussain Memorial Rally this year as it is being organised in the memory of Nazir Hussain, the founder of the Indian Automotive Racing Club and former President of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India. The rally will conclude on November 13.

The rally, which started from Greater Noida on November 8 set out for Kufri in Himachal Pradesh today. Yesterday it reached Hotel Welcome The Sawai where the participants were welcomed with traditional ceremonies and military band.

Congratulating the Management Committee of Hotel Welcome The Sawai, Minister Ganesh Joshi along said that after 31 years once again the Himalayan Car Rally is in Mussoorie. He also said that such events would boost tourism business in the state. The minister added that Uttarakhand is rich in natural beauty and people from across the country and abroad visit the state to enjoy it. He also said that the state government builds constantly small tourist places to promote tourism and the development of Uttarakhand.

The Director of Hotel Welcome The Sawai, Nikki Gupta said that it was a privilege for her to host the Heritage Himalayan Car Rally. She said that such programmes will give a boost to tourism in the state and generate more employment opportunities.

Army Chief Emma Naravane flagged off the rally on November 8 at 9am Crowne Plaza Hotel in Greater Noida. This year 90 teams from across the country are participating in the 1107-km drive organised by Team Fire Fox.

Who is Nazir Hussian?

Born in 1940, Nazir Hussain was an Indian racing driver as well as an administrator of motorsports. He was also the president of the Motor Sports Association of India and the chief manager of the World Rally Championship. He was a member of the World Motor Sports Council. He passed away in 2019.

Nazir Hussain started the Himalayan Rally Route in 1981 which operated till 1990. Now, after 31 years, paying tribute to him the Nazir Hussain Memorial Drive is being organised by Team Fire Fox. Each team of team participating in the rally will have two members.