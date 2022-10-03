Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The date of closing the Hemkund Sahib shrine situated in the upper reaches of the Himalayas has been announced. This year the Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara will be closed for pilgrims from October 10. Narendrajit Singh Bindra, the vice-chairman of Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Committee, said, "From October, snowfall starts at the Dham. Hence, Hemkund Sahib will be out of bounds for pilgrims from the second week of October."

Due to continuous snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, the weather condition at Hemkund Sahib is deteriorating every day. On Sunday, the weather at Hemkund Sahib was pleasant. Hemkund Sahib is situated at an altitude of 15,225 feet and has been witnessing the accumulation of snow of up to two inches. The weather at Hemkund Sahib during the daytime remains pleasant whereas in the evening the mercury plummets to minus zero degree Celsius.